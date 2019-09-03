Man in critical condition after shooting on Pasadena Avenue

(9/3/2019) - Police say multiple people were shot on Pasadena Avenue on Monday and one was listed in critical condition.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m in the 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue between Dupont Street and Clio Road.

The Flint Police Department says multiple people were injured, but they didn't say how many victims were there and how badly they were hurt besides one man rushed to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was available from police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.