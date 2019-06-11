Man in custody after chase, three-vehicle crash in Davison Township

(6/10/2019) - A man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase that ended with a three-vehicle crash in Davison Township.

It started after police got a report of a man driving recklessly and waving a gun inside a vehicle. Police caught up with him on Irish Road and tried to pull him over.

The man didn't stop and instead drove into the intersection of Irish and Davison roads. His vehicle hit one vehicle and pushed it into another.

The suspect then hit a guardrail, trapping himself in his own vehicle.

Several people involved in the crash had minor injuries. The suspect was hurt but is in stable condition.