Man killed after fiery crash in Tuscola County

(9/3/19) - Tuscola County deputies said alcohol could be a factor in a fiery crash that killed a man.

They said it started around 9:00 Sunday night with a report of a domestic assault at a home in Novesta Township.

Deputies said a man left the house before they arrived, and drove off in a pickup.

The sheriff's office said the man was on Deckerville Road in Sanilac County when he veered off between Lamton and Van Dyke Roads and hit a tree.

Deputies said the F150 caught fire and the 38-year-old man from Cass City was killed.

The sheriff's office said his name would not be released until his family had been notified.

