Man killed after fiery crash in Tuscola County

By  | 
Posted:

TUSCOLA COUNTY (WJRT) - (9/3/19) - Tuscola County deputies said alcohol could be a factor in a fiery crash that killed a man.

They said it started around 9:00 Sunday night with a report of a domestic assault at a home in Novesta Township.

Deputies said a man left the house before they arrived, and drove off in a pickup.

The sheriff's office said the man was on Deckerville Road in Sanilac County when he veered off between Lamton and Van Dyke Roads and hit a tree.

Deputies said the F150 caught fire and the 38-year-old man from Cass City was killed.

The sheriff's office said his name would not be released until his family had been notified.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus