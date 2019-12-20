Man killed in Midland County crash

(12/20/19) - The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly, two-car crash, the claimed the life of a 20-year-old Gladwin County man.

Investigators say 20-year-old Evan Shaffer was behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala heading east on West Barden Road in Geneva Township just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, when his car crossed the center line and side-swiped another car traveling the opposite direction near Bush Road.

Both cars left the road. Deputies say Shaffer's vehicle overturned. First responders say Shaffer was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The other driver was okay.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology results to see if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.