(7/25/19) - A motorcyclist in Bay County was killed Tuesday night.

State police said 47-year-old Eric Kerkau was riding his motorcycle when a pickup truck turned in front of him on Wheeler Road at Nine Mile Road.

Troopers said Kerkau's motorcycle was hit, and he was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the pickup driver was not hurt.

State police said a report will be sent to prosecutors to review for possible criminal charges.