(9/3/2019) - A Bay County man is facing his 15th drunken driving arrest after police pulled him over on a moped.

A police officer pulled over 56-year-old Brian Vanhurk on Wilder Road in Bay County because he was riding a moped without a headlight turned on.

Vanhurk was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated after an investigation. Court records show he has 14 prior convictions for the same crime.