Man retires from Koegel Meats after nearly 38 years on Labor Day weekend

(08/30/19) - It's a fitting farewell on Labor Day weekend. Koegel Meats salesman and truck driver Dean Dubois retired after nearly 38 years with the Flint company.

"He's not just a truck driver. Dean's the kind of salesman that people wish they had," said former owner of Colony's Quality Meats, Larry Smith.

Dubois said he is ready to shut off his alarm clock, which goes off around 2 a.m. every day.

"I was excited but sad, too. Kind of like my wedding day, excited and scared at the same time," Dubois said.

Each Friday he makes a delivery to Colony's. Friday, August 30th, he decided to make it his final stop of the day.

"I was 4-years-old when he started delivering to us, so he's been here nearly my entire life," said Colony's Quality Meats owner Scott Smith.

There was also an appearance from Al Koegel, son of the Koegel Meats founder, to help make the moment even more special.

"I think in the long run we care for our employees, and the employees care for us," said Koegel Meats President John Koegel. "It allows us to put out a quality product day in and day out."

Along with capturing the moment with adoring family and friends, Dubois made sure he is leaving the Smiths and their customers in good hands. Dubois trained the new delivery driver and salesman.

While he will be happy to get some rest and relish the fact that he's delivered an estimated 30 million pounds of meat over the years, he will also miss the people he has gotten to know.

"This business is about relationships and people," Dubois said. "That's what built Koegel's, and that's what I enjoyed most about it, and that's what I'll miss most about it."