Man sentenced to prison in Isabella Reservation assault

(6/28/19) - A 38-year-old Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to 41 months in prison for assault in a strangulation case on Isabella Reservation.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider's office says on July 13, 2018, Paul Rueckert Jr. got into a fight with a woman, straddled her, and strangled her with a cord to the point that she passed out. When she came to, Rueckert strangled her again.

Rueckert pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate or dating partner by strangulation or attempted strangulation in March.

In addition to his prison sentence, Rueckert will have three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and the FBI.