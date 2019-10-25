Man sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for ex-wife's murder

(10/25/2019) - A Bay County man has been sentenced in connection with the shooting death of his ex-wife.

Jean Rich was found dead inside her home in Auburn in early December after her medical alert system activated. First responders checking on her alarm found her dead of gunshot wounds.

Dennis Rich, 63, was charged with murder and three firearms charges in connection with her death. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

A judge sentenced Rich to spend 30 to 50 years in prison.

Dennis and Jean Rich had been divorced for several years before her murder, according to authorities.