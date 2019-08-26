Man sentenced to prison for murder inside Liquor Valley Party Store

(8/26/2019) - Nearly a year ago, a masked man walked into a Saginaw liquor store and opened fire on a customer, killing the man.

The family of Saginaw murder victim Terry Daniels wore these T-shirts to the sentencing for the man accused of killing him.

On Monday, the shooter was sentenced to spend 41 to 60 years behind bars after pleading no contest to the crime.

Detorrion Johnson was arrested several days after the murder, a shooting he claims was done out of revenge.

"This has been very difficult for our entire family," said Marilyn Strickland, the aunt of Terry Daniels.

Several members of Terry Daniels' family were in court, wearing #TerryLives T-shirts, as 25-year-old Johnson received his sentence.

He pleaded no contest to several crimes, including second-degree murder, for the killing of the 32-year-old Daniels, who had two children. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at sentencing.

Police say Johnson was captured on surveillance video shooting Daniels in the Liquor Valley Party Store on State Street last September. Daniels was shot several times and died a few days later.

Johnson's attorney said his client knew Daniels.

"He's walking into this store and sees the man he believed killed his cousin," said Jonathon Huffman.

Investigators say they have no evidence to support Johnson's claim. Johnson apologized to his family and the court, but not to Daniels' family.

That didn't sit well with Daniels' mom, Christine Wright.

"I can't see him smile anymore, I can't see him come to my door, I can't see none of that anymore," she said.

Judge Manvel Trice sentenced Johnson to serve at least 41 years in prison, with about a year of that already served. Wright said she wouldn't accept Johnson's apology if he ever offered one, but she feels she got something Monday -- justice.

"It was cruel. He didn't deserve it, so I am glad that justice was served," Wright said. "I got some friends that justice wasn't served for them and I know how they feel."