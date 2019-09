(9/3/19) - Flint police say a man was critically injured in a Monday night shooting.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Pasadena Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the critically injured man was taken to the hospital. They say other people were injured, but police did not elaborate on what caused their injuries.

If you know anything that can help in the case, you can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-422-JAIL.