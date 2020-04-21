Man shot and killed at Gaines Township residence

(4/21/2020) - Police say a man was shot and killed at a rural residence on Hill Road in Gaines Township during a dispute over money on Monday evening.

Michigan State Police found 49-year-old David Lee Holmes dead around 8 p.m. in the 11000 block of West Hill Road between Duffield and Nichols roads.

Witnesses at the scene described a possible suspect vehicle and police stopped it a short time later. Five men and a woman in the vehicle were taken to jail while the investigation continued.

No charges had been announced in the case by Tuesday morning.