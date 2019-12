(12/20/2019) - A man was shot and killed with a crossbow in a Flint residence on Thursday.

Police found the man's body in the 2200 block of Pierce Street just after 2 p.m. Investigators say the victim, who has not been identified, suffered a single crossbow injury.

No suspect information was available on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 810-237-6963 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.