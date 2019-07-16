Man shot at Evergreen Regency Townhomes in Flint overnight

(7/16/2019) - Flint police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Evergreen Regency Townhomes complex early Tuesday.

Police say the shots rang out around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Gulf Lane within the complex, which is located on Lippincott Boulevard east of Dort Highway.

Police say one man was shot, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear. Investigators had not released any suspect information Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

