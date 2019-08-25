Man critically shot in Flint after attempted break in

Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot while trying to break into a home.

It happened around 4 Sunday morning at the 2300 block of Kellar Avenue.

Flint Police were responding to reports of shots fired when they found a man in critical condition near Dayton and Brownell.

Investigators say the victim had left the Kellar Aveune home after being shot and crashed his car.

There are no other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.