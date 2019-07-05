Man shot in head during altercation at Fourth of July bonfire near Vassar

(7/5/2019) - A 38-year-old was was shot in the head with a shotgun during an altercation at a rural Fourth of July bonfire, police say.

Police responded to reports of a physical assault at a home on Brown Road in Vassar Township around 11:30 p.m. Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said a caller to 911 reported a man was beating up his wife.

A 21-year-old Bay City man, who was visiting the house, went to his car and grabbed a 20-gauge shotgun. Police say the 21-year-old shot the 38-year-old in the head.

The 38-year-old was taken to a Saginaw hospital and transferred to a Detroit hospital, where he remained on Friday.

Neighbors say police located the 21-year-old suspect in a wooded area near the home, where he was arrested.

Sandi Oehus, who lives just a few houses down from the scene, said gunshots are heard often in the area.

"A lot of people do have guns and there is a lot of property around, so there are areas where you could target practice," she said.

But Oehus said gunfire is usually not heard that late at night.

"It's very sad, very sad," she said.

Police did not release the names of the people involved or the 38-year-old's condition. Investigators expect to issue formal charges against the 21-year-old on Saturday.