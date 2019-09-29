Man shot, killed outside Flint Township apartment complex

(09/29/19) - Flint Township police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Police were called to building 800 of Suncrest Apartments before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found Adrian Evans on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Evans died at the scene

Investigators are asking for the public's help in solving this crime.

You are asked to contact Detective Doug Hart at the Flint Township Police Department, 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.