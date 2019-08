(8/7/19) - State police said a man was shot early Wednesday morning while sitting out on his porch in Saginaw County.

Troopers were called to the home on South 23rd Street near Walnut Street around 2:00.

They said a 32-year-old man was on his porch when some people on the road approached him and began shooting at him.

The man was taken to the hospital and was recovering.