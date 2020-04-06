Man sought by Detroit police after chase with child in car

(4/6/2020) - A 26-year-old man is being sought following a police chase in Detroit in which his 3-month-old child was in the rear of the car during part of the pursuit.

Police say a 23-year-old woman reported about 11:30 a.m. Monday that the baby’s father had kidnapped the child following an argument and demanded money to return the baby.

The man returned to the woman’s location but drove off when officers approached. Police say officers called off the pursuit as the man drove through stop signs and traffic lights.

A short time later the man allowed the child’s mother to remove the baby from the car before he again drove off. The child was unharmed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)