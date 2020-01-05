Man who proposed on New Year’s Eve charged in fiancée’s shooting death

A man in Houston has turned himself in for fatally shooting his fiancée, just days after proposing.

Police say Kendrick Atkins shot Dominic Jefferson after an argument.

He fled the scene, but a witness believes he returned and saw a concerned citizen helping Jefferson.

Atkins then shot near the citizen before running away again, police said.

Jefferson’s family said the couple had been dating for three months when he proposed on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.