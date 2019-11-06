Man who shot Saginaw Township officer scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday

(11/6/19) - The man who shot a Saginaw Township police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

A jury last month convicted Joshua Rosebush on more than 20 charges, including attempted murder for shooting Officer Jeff Koenig.

Prosecutors said Rosebush shot Koenig in the face last January during a traffic stop in Kochville Township. Rosebush was driving a stolen pickup at the time.

According to Koenig, Rosebush pulled out a gun and said "Nighty, night" before pulling the trigger. Rosebush then took off on a three-county crime spree.

Prosecutors said he stole two other vehicles and committed several weapons crimes throughout the day. He was arrested after a standoff with a Shiawassee County sheriff's detective.

Det. Lt. Scott Shenk shot Rosebush in the face when he pointed a gun at Shenk.

Rosebush faces up to life in prison.