Man who shot and killed brother pleads, faces at least 50 years in prison

(10/22/2019) - A Saginaw Township man accused of shooting and killing his brother inside a home on Emerick Street will spend at least 50 years in prison after pleading no contest.

Adrian Villanueva, 34, entered his plea to second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of felonious assault and five felony firearms charges.

Under a plea agreement, an open murder charge was dropped, but Villanueva agreed to a sentence of 48 years for murder and a mandatory two years for a firearms charge.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing. The open murder charge would have carried a possible sentence of up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he had been convicted.

Villanueva is accused of shooting and killing his brother, 25-year-old Jonathan Israel Villanueva, inside the residence at 4035 Emerick St. in Saginaw Township around 3:50 p.m. on March 4.

Police say Adrian called 911 just after the shooting and told authorities he had just shot Jonathan. Five other people -- including two children -- were inside the residence with him but not held against their will.

The Michigan State Police, Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and Saginaw Township Police Department heard more gunshots inside the residence while officers set up a perimeter outside.

Police and members of the Saginaw County Emergency Services Team negotiated with Adrian for more than four hours before he came outside and police took him into custody around 8 p.m.

None of the five other people inside the house was injured. They were identified as a 79-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, 21-year-old woman and two children ages 1 and 2 years old.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between Adrian and Jonathan.