Man will stand trial for allegedly hitting, killing 13-year-old best friends

(2/25/2020) - A Grand Rapids man has been ordered to stand trial on charges accusing him of hitting and killing 13-year-old best friends on Saginaw Street in 2017.

Jerry Turnbow Jr. is facing a total of six charges:

-- Two counts of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

-- Two counts of reckless driving causing death.

-- Two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

He initially had been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, but a judge declined to send those charges to trial because authorities couldn't prove Turnbow was drunk when the crash happened.

Police say Turnbow hit and killed 13-year-olds Ashyrinta Clemons and Tatiana Brown at Saginaw and Carton streets in Flint as they were leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Turnbow walked into the Flint Police Department to turn himself in a day after the crash, but investigators released him without filing any charges. The investigation remained on hold for nearly two years.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton asked Flint police to complete the investigation last summer. That resulted in Turnbow's arrest in November.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on any of the charges.