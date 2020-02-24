Man with 'immoral interest' in female neighbor's clothes punched and arrested

(2/24/2020) - A Huron County man with an "immoral interest" in women's clothes was arrested after police say a female neighbor found him standing over her laundry inside her apartment Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old woman returned to her apartment in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue in Pigeon around 6:10 a.m. Saturday and found her door open partially, according to the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

She went inside and noticed a light flickering in her bedroom. The woman found a 32-year-old man standing over her laundry and punched him in the face before he ran out of the apartment, police say.

The woman told a Huron County sheriff deputy that she recognized the man as a neighbor. The suspect cooperated with the investigation and was arrested at the scene on home invasion charges.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the suspect apparently "had an immoral interest the complainant’s clothing."

A child living with the suspect was left unattended while the man was in the woman's apartment, police say. Family members took custody of the child while Michigan Child Protective Services continues investigating.

Hanson said the suspect has a history of sex-related convictions. He remained in jail during the weekend on $10,000 while awaiting arraignment.