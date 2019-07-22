Man working on shed stirs up wasp nest, gets stung to death

(7/22/2019) - An Ogemaw County man died after being stung by bees or wasps while working on his shed.

Police say the 64-year-old man tore a piece of siding off the shed at his house on Pawnee Trail in Mills Township, when the insects came out and stung him. He was allergic to bee stings.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office said the man was dead before emergency medical responders arrived at the scene.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 90 to 100 people die each year as a result of allergic reactions from insect stings.