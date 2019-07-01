Manager: Essexville's tight budget led to restructuring, public safety director's layoff

(7/1/2019) - Usually, when layoffs happen in a police or public safety department, cuts are made at the bottom.

The opposite happened with the Essexville Department of Public Safety. Former Public Safety Director Bill Gutzwiller is out of a job and city leaders aren't planning to hire a replacement.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make," said City Manager Dan Hansford of handing a layoff notice to Gutzwiller on Tuesday.

After two years as public safety director, Gutzwiller's last day with the city was Sunday. He announced his layoff on Facebook last week.

"Bill was an excellent public servant," Hansford said. "Bill was also a very good PR man. He did some great things in the community in the time he was here."

He said Essexville's budget is tight and instead of laying off a public safety officer who is out on the street, he decided to lay off the head of the department to save money.

"We are probably looking at an excess of $150,000 when you add up all the programs," Hansford said.

He is aware of talk in the community that other motivations led to Gutzwiller's layoff, but Hansford it was purely monetary.

"That's the only thing that is behind it," he said. "There was no coup involved. There's no subversion. It's just simple economics and this is how I chose to take that route."

Gutzwiller has been in law enforcement for 37 years and has declined to comment on the layoff, other than to say it was not voluntary on his part. Hansford is confident the department will continue to protect the people of Essexville.

"It removed the highest paid officer from the organization, but at the same token I have eight highly trained very efficient, excellent officers," he said.

Right now, the plan is not to have a public safety director position at all. The city will have an interim director, but it's not clear who will fill the role.

