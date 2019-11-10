Manager says Claressa Shields Title Fight may be rescheduled for January

FLINT (WJRT) (11/10/2019) - Is a title fight back in the works for Flint's golden girl Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin? Her manager, Mark Taffet, says stay tuned. This morning, Taffet tweeted "details being finalized for January bout" and said there would be an announcement within a week.

The October 4th fight was cancelled after violence broke out at the weigh in at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

The fight before the actual event left James Ali Bashir, who is the trainer for boxer Ivana Habazin, with serious facial injuries that required emergency surgery just before the boxers were to weigh in at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

Shields' brother, 28-year-old Artis Mack, is accused of throwing the punch that injured the trainer. Mack faced a judge on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on October 17th.

The fight left James Ali Bashir, who is the trainer for boxer Ivana Habazin, with serious facial injuries that required emergency surgery.

Attorney Frank Manley will represent Mack and says there is video that shows "inflammatory rhetoric" leading up to the incident that may provide context.

"If any part of that tape is true, there would be what normally would be described as fighting words," Manley said outside the courtroom. "Obviously the law doesn't allow people to throw punches, but by the same token, as this investigation goes forward, I think there's a lot more to it than maybe has been reported so far."