Manhunt on for Joseph Black, accused of shooting man in Buena Vista

(1/29/2020) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding the suspect in the December murder of Richard Townsend Jr. in Buena Vista Township.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Joseph Black accusing him of several crimes, including felony murder.

Townsend sustained gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive. A witness called police after seeing the shooting take place and investigators found Townsend's lying in a neighbor's yard.

An MMR ambulance rushed Townsend to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two masked suspects were involved in the deadly shooting. So far, only Black has been named as a suspect.

Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-385-6840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave an anonymous tip.