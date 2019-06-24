Manslaughter charge issued after Bay City man's death

(06/24/19) - A 50-year-old man has been formally charged with taking the life of a Bay City man at the recovery house where both of them lived.

Bay County Prosecutor Nancy Borushko shared this information about 31-year-old Gene Woods' death.

"Someone lost their life at the hands of the defendant. There is a video of the crime," Borushko said. "The defendant strangled, cut off the airway to the victim, for approximately over six minutes."

District Court Judge Dawn Klida charged Tracy Canary with manslaughter Monday afternoon.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety reports Woods died following a fight where the two were living. Emergency responders were called in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 22.

In court it was revealed they lived at a recovery house in the 1000 block of Third Street.

The sign outside the former rectory for St. Joseph Catholic Church said it's home to Bay City Counseling Services, which is part of Holy Cross Services.

Kanary pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge.

A GoFundMe page set up for Woods' funeral expenses read, "Gene had his ups and downs but he was going up in life."

Borushko asked Klida for a high bond, citing Kanary's criminal history and lack of permanent residency.

She said his history includes drunk driving and assault.

"He has no real ties to the community, he'd only been in that residence for about a month," Borushko said.

Kanary remains at the Bay County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

He has the right to a preliminary exam within 21 days.