Maple Woods Manor fighting Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 does not discriminate and has proven to be especially deadly in assisted living homes for the more vulnerable.

Maple Woods Manor nursing home in Clio has had 17 deaths due to the coronavirus.

"You don't know from one day to the next what's going to happen you just need to stay safe," said Vickie Beardsley.

For Beardsley it's been a hard time, as one of her good friends has been a resident at Maple Woods for a few months and recently tested positive for COVID-19 while also battling dementia.

"She had to move rooms to be over with the people with COVID-19 so now she's stuck in her bed and now she doesn't understand what's going on that much," said Beardsley.

Beardsley says despite the high level of stress, the nurses have been able to stay positive because the residents are more than just patients.

"They know these people so it hurts them to lose people."

Beardsley would visit once a week, until a strict no visitation policy was put in place last month. Now they've found a new way to check in by talking to each other on the phone and seeing each other through the window.

"I know it perks her up and gets her laughing. We say 'I love you' and send hearts. When I leave I ball my eyes out, but it makes her happy and it's her out. It's just hard going through the window but it's better than nothing," said Beardsley.

Day in and day out, these are hard times for the residents, their families and the nurses.

"Until you're in their position, you don't know what they go through. If you know someone that works in a hospital or nursing home that's day in and day out. It's life changing for them. They have to live with this even when this is over, they're going to live with this for the rest of their lives."