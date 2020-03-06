Maple syrup season in Michigan shaping up to be a good one!

(3/6/2020) - Believe it or not, agriculture in Michigan has already started.

Even before the official start of spring less than 2-weeks away.

While it's not bearing fruit like apples, cherries, or blueberries, it's a tasty treat many people enjoy.

Blue tubes stretch out across acres of Brad Elling's property in Lapeer County.

Each one is hooked up to hundreds of maple trees which are giving up their sap that will eventually be made into syrup that's poured on pancakes and waffles.

"About a hundred and fifty gallons we'll probably make, which is quite a bit for us," said Elling Tree Farm owner Brad Elling.

This season is shaping up to be a good one for roughly 500 commercial producers of the sweet amber colored liquid.

Estimates are for about 8 million gallons of sap will be turned into 200,000 gallons of syrup, up from 125,000 just two years ago.

Elling has been making maple syrup for a little over a decade after buying equipment from a neighbor down the road, and putting it in his unique "Sugar Shack."

"I wanted to have electricity and running water, so I transport all the sap to the building from the property," Elling commented.

That watery sap goes from two large tanks into a series of evaporators and collectors that are heated up, by a wood-fueled fire, to boil out the water, leaving just the syrup, which is first filtered and then bottled.

It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup.

Michigan's warm winter across the state has helped maple trees get a running start this season, which began several weeks ago.

As long as we have mild, sunny days and cold nights below freezing, the sap will continue to flow, helping the state retain bragging rights as a top 5 maple syrup producer in the country.