(6/27/20) - The March Against Violence is happening this weekend in Flint.

"Without Walls Outreach" is hosting the 19th Annual Unity March.

The movement works to stop violence within the Flint community.

The march starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Saginaw Street at York Street. Organizers said it would end at City Hall.

People who wanted to attend were encouraged to wear masks.

See a preview of the march by clicking here.