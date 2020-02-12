Marijuana grower from Oregon takes over controlling share of Bay City facility

(2/12/2020) - Marijuana production at a Bay City indoor growing operation is expected to increase sharply in the next couple years after a change in management.

Grown Rogue International and its subsidiary, GR Michigan, bought a 60% controlling stake in the 80,000-square-foot Golden Harvests cultivation facility at 333 Morton St. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

“By leveraging over a decade of operational, grow and sales experience in Oregon, we plan to build on Golden Harvests’ solid foundation to increase yields, develop new grow rooms and establish partnerships with the best retailers in the state,” said Obie Strickler, chief executive officer Grown Rogue.

Golden Harvests currently uses about 10,000 square feet of the facility to grow about 600 pounds of marijuana annually. Grown Rogue plans to invest $1.2 million, which will increase the crop to 3,500 annually by 2021.

The expansion is expected to create 10 to 15 new jobs.

Grown Rogue has been producing marijuana in Oregon for about three years and won awards for its products.

“Grown Rogue takes great pride in its team, who are some of the top talent in the country, and we bring a level of experience not yet seen in Michigan,” said Strickler.

The company plans to relocate its most experienced indoor marijuana grower to the Bay City facility and duplicate its operating procedures from Oregon.

Grown Rogue is talking with marijuana retailers across the country to develop a market for products grown in Bay City.

“The Michigan market has untapped growth potential and with Grown Rogue’s help, we plan to lead the charge with best-in-class flower cultivated right here in Michigan,” said Dave Pleitner, founder and owner of Golden Harvests.