Marinas, boaters not in agreement with stricter stay at home order

Many people are eager to get their boats in the water, but like many other things in life these days, that will have to wait.

Motorized boats can't be used during the state's stay at home order.

"My parents were boaters before I was born, I grew up on the water," says avid boater Chad Gilbert.

He is really disappointed that the state's executive order prohibits the use of motorized boats as we get through this coronavirus pandemic.

"I have had friends that have been infected with it, luckily that have recovered, I do have family members who are front line employees at hospitals," he says.

So while he understands the need to stop the spread of the virus, he does not agree with the Governor's new restrictions.

"If I can go on the boat and go down to the Detroit River and fill a cooler of walleye, you know, I would rather do that than stand in line in Kroger with everyone else," Gilbert says.

"I don't want to hold their boats hostage, but I am put in the middle of the predicament here," says Andy Castles.

He is the president of Ponemah Marina. He says April 10th is a benchmark for people getting their boats in the water. He's got sixty customers who want to get their boats out of storage now, but the marina is shutdown for now.

"The changes that came in the last one, I really don't understand why that came now as to why it wasn't there in the beginning," he says.

Now he's hoping to salvage the season. He says he sells between thirty to forty boats a year.

"We have marked down everything, we trying to get rid of what we got," he says.

Whitmer says motorized boats are prohibited because servicing boats, getting gas, crowds at boat launches could impact social distancing. Gilbert doesn't agree.

"I don't think the logic is sound," he says.