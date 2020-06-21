Marine unit searching for missing man finds body in river

(6/21/20) - A body has been recovered from a river in southwestern Michigan two days after a 45-year-old man was reported missing while rescuing a juvenile who was struggling in the water.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office says members of its marine unit found the apparent drowning victim shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the Saint Joseph River, southwest of Grand Rapids.

The body was found about a half-mile from the area in Royalton Township where two adults and three juveniles were swimming Friday evening from a pontoon boat. The sheriff’s office says when one of the juveniles began to struggle, the 45-year-old man jumped in the river to help. The man went beneath the water.

Authorities searched Friday but were unable to find him.

