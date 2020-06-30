Mark David Latunski moved to state psychiatry center to begin treatment

(6/30/2020) - The man accused of killing Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek in December has been moved to the state's Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Mark David Latunski is accused of killing and mutilating the 25-year-old in the basement of a house on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township around Christmastime.

In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled Latunski was not competent to stand trial at this time. Latunski was ordered to receive mental health treatment at the state's psychiatry center near Ypsilanti.

Latunski's attorney has requested a criminal responsibility evaluation to determine if he was sane at the time Bacon was murdered. That cannot happen until Latunski is found competent to stand trial.

Doctors will now work to rehabilitate Latunski to get him to that point.