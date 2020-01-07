Mark David Latunski's attorney planning insanity defense in Bacon murder case

(1/7/2020) - The public defender representing murder suspect Mark David Latunski is planning to mount an insanity defense in the Kevin Bacon case.

Doug Corwin, the public defender for Shiawassee County, said he is planning to file a notice of the insanity defense with the court on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's scheduled probable cause conference.

The judge on Wednesday could decide to have a hearing on Corwin's request or simply send Latunski for psychiatric testing, Corwin said.

He believes the filing likely means Latunski will be sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry, where he will undergo mental competency and criminal responsibility testing to determine whether he can stand trial on murder and mutilation charges.

Latunski will remain in a secure prison hospital during the testing process, which Corwin expects to be completed within about 60 days.

***Warning: Some details may be too disturbing for some readers***

Latunski is charged with murder and mutilation of a body for the death of 25-year-old Bacon. The Swartz Creek man was reported missing on Christmas Day and police found his body in a secret room of Latunski's basement on Dec. 28.

Michigan State Police say Bacon's body was hanging from the ceiling by his feet. Investigators say Latunski confessed to stabbing Bacon, slitting his throat, cutting off part his body, cooking it and eating it.

Latunski was required to undergo mental health treatment in two prior cases. One involved the alleged kidnapping of his children by keeping them longer than allowed after a court-ordered visitation.

By the time he was ruled competent to face the charges in that case, prosecutors decided to drop them and clear him from criminal responsibility.

Wednesday's probable cause conference in Shiawassee County District Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Watch for full coverage from ABC12 on air and online.