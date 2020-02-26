Mark David Latunski's house sells for $101,000 at foreclosure auction

(2/26/2020) - A winning bidder offered to pay $101,000 for the Shiawassee County residence where the body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was found in December.

Mark David Latunski's residence at 703 Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township went up for a silent auction at the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after Security Credit Union foreclosed on the property.

The minimum bid for the residence and property was $80,000, which is what records show Latunski still owed. Zillow valued the property at around $110,000.

Sheriff Brian BeGole said very few bidders took part in the hour-long auction. An unidentified man submitted the winning bid.

The sale is subject to a six-month waiting period for other claims to be filed against property.

Police say Bacon's mutilated body was found in a hidden basement room on Dec. 27. Family members had reported him missing on Christmas Day when he didn't come to a family breakfast.

Investigators say Latunski confessed to killing Bacon. Latunski remains in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting a court ruling on his mental competency after the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry found him unable to participate in proceedings.