Mark and Paul Wahlberg stop by newest Wahlburgers in Flint Township

Mark and Paul Wahlberg paid a visit to mid-Michigan Sunday to celebrate the opening of his newest restaurant in Flint Township.

Mark and his brother held a private event at the Wahlburger location at the Genesee Valley Mall.

They started with the cutting of the green ribbon Mark Wahlberg officially opens up the newest Wahlburgers location in Flint Township.

"We had a unique opportunity to do something special here," Mark said.

This opportunity turned out hundreds of adoring fans with some that waited hours to grab a snapshot of their favorite actor.

"Like I blanked I had been, he's been my celebrity crush since forever."

Mark and his brother Chef Paul Wahlberg spent several minutes outside the red carpet meeting fans, taking photos, and signing autographs.

This one is the third Wahlburgers spot in all of Michigan.

Genesee Valley Center owner Carmen Spinoso says this is the perfect fit for the malls future.

"We've got a couple of other big announcements. We've got a movie theater we are bringing here. A bunch of other big things and we are pretty excited," Spinoso said.

"We are fortunate enough to be welcomed with open arms, and we look forward to being part of the community in any capacity that we can," Mark said.

The burger hot spot has already been open for a week, and people seem to enjoy what Wahlburgers has to serve.

"I like the Donnie burger. Donnie's favorite it's a bbq burger. It's really good, and the mac and cheese is so good."

"I've been here like every day eating lunch and dinner since they've been open...Yea, I have not stepped on the scale, but it's good food."

Sitting next to Wahlburgers is a couple of other favorite restaurants. Mo Pete's owner says this is a great addition.

"I don't look at it as competition. It is just like Lebron James and D Wade playing on the same team. D Wade does what he does, and Lebron does what he does, and we come together and come together for the greater good for the city," Morris Peterson said.

Mark had one final message to all who didn't make it out for the event.

"You are all family, and you are all welcome anytime," Mark said.

