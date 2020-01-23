Marquette Avenue in Bay City getting $630,000 repave

(1/23/2020) - Bay City is receiving a $375,000 grant from the state to help pay for a $630,000 repaving project on a busy stretch Marquette Avenue.

The roadway is the city's only heavy truck route connecting the Independence and Liberty drawbridges over the Saginaw River on the city's north side.

Marquette Avenue receives a high volume of truck traffic, which has deteriorated the pavement.

Bay City is planning to mill off the asphalt and repave the roadway from Hart Street to Transit Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is providing $375,000 in state Category F funding while Bay City is paying the remaining $255,000 to complete the project.

City officials have not announced a schedule for the repaving project.