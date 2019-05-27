Marquette High School to house paintings of Vietnam War veterans

(05/27/19)-An Upper Peninsula school will be the new home for more than 20 paintings of Vietnam War veterans.

The art was created by Steve Wahlstrom, a Marquette-area man who served in Vietnam.

He says he painted the men after his return home from the Marines.

They will be displayed at the Freeden Art Galley inside Marquette Senior High School.

Principal Jon Young tells The Mining Journal that the art is an opportunity for students to make a connection to "what people call the real world."