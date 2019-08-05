Mass shootings a reminder everyone deals with trauma differently

(08/05/19) -- It's been just a matter of hours since the deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. It's been over 5 years since the Flint water crisis began. What do all three have in common? Trauma.

"We found that dealing with trauma is definitely to listen. We designed our program around their needs," said Maryum Rasool, Executive Director of the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint.

While Flint is dealing with a different kind of trauma, both the shootings and the water emergency impact entire communities.

"Once you feel like you're here for them, you don't have an agenda, it's all transparent, it's very clear and you're there with open arms, ready to listen, ready to help, then it's an easy engagement," she said.

The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village has been helping Flint families for a couple years now with the resources they need in the face of adversity.

"People who have been involved in any kind of trauma, they're seeking help whether they voice it or not."

Something also to consider? Every person processes trauma differently, which is why at the SBEV, it's an open door policy.

"We've had parents come in with major trauma, not just for water, but things that are happening in the home, so they're able to come here and talk," said Linnell Jones, Activity and Athletics Manager.

We also spoke with Sandra Jones, who runs the RL Jones Community Outreach Center in Flint.

"It has to be about trust, it has to be about feeling safe. I don't think we feel safe yet," Jones said.

And she knows, that still could be a very long time.

"It doesn't matter if it's gun violence or schools closing, it doesn't matter what it is, when you lose trust, it takes a lot to rebuild that trust."

When it comes to talking about the recent tragedies with your kids, Katie Baxter with Genesee Health System says there are a few things parents can do.

"Children, a lot of times will talk about things openly when you're having a conversation like driving in a car," she said.

Baxter says parents should make it a point to to talk with their kids at dinner time about how they're doing and feeling.

"I think that's important when they get a sense that we're there to listen, kids are more willing to talk about it."

Baxter also recommends parents limiting time on personal devices and also time watching TV.

"There is lots and lots of information out there. They see it on social media and the news. There's a lot of negativity and it can be very upsetting and distressing to kids."

To learn more about the different services available through Genesee Health System, click on the 'related links' section on the right side or bottom of this page.