May 5 election in Michigan will be conducted only by mail

(3/24/2020) - Voters in the May 5 school and municipal elections will not go to the polls in Michigan due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be mailing registered voters an absentee ballot application instead. They have to return that form to receive a ballot, fill it out and send it back in for a vote to be counted.

The ballots would come with a postage paid envelope, so voters won't have to pay extra to vote by mail.

Benson wants people to avoid congregating at voting locations while still allowing everyone to exercise their democratic rights.

“Our country has a long history of carrying out elections in times of crisis, and we are fortunate to have the tools to uphold that history today,” said Benson. “Voting by mail protects public health, is highly accessible, and was clearly mandated by Michiganders when they overwhelmingly voted in 2018 to amend our state constitution and afford everyone this right.”

The May 5 ballot contains only school and municipal questions. Several school districts in Mid-Michigan are planning bond and millage votes, but some may be delayed.

Benson is working with local clerks to postpone some ballot questions for the August primary election instead. Clerks would like to limit the May 5 ballot only to essential questions involving existing critical funding sources wherever possible.