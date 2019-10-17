Mayor Weaver and State Representative Neeley square off in ABC12 exclusive debate

(10/17/19) - On November 5, Flint city voters will head to the polls to choose their mayor for the next three years.

First, though, they squared off in an ABC12 exclusive debate.

The two remaining candidates, Incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver and State Representative Sheldon Neeley, shared their vision for the city's future and responded to questions from you, the voters.

Even after five years, a top priority for both candidates is addressing this city's water crisis.

"Under my administration, we will work to reduce those costs for water to the residents inside the city of Flint, and we will do so in an immediate fashion. Also, to rebuild our infrastructure. Not just the service lines, but the infrastructure itself needs to have an overhaul," Neeley said.

Neeley mentioned reducing the cost of water and replacing aging infrastructure, while Weaver brought up replacing lead service lines and continuing the fastest lead service line replacement in the country.

"We're going to finish the lead service line, and we're going to stay on bottled water and filtered water until we get all of pipes out of the city of Flint. We walk around with these t-shirts and sweatshirts that say, 'Flint Lives Matter.' Let's act like it," Weaver said.

Regardless of who the mayor is, both agree they'll need to not only focus on the water crisis, but also concentrate on attracting people and businesses to move Flint forward. Mayor Weaver says that's what she'll continue to fight for, just like she did with Lear, Android, and possibly Mahindra.

"What we're so excited about is that these are good-paying jobs, and that's what we have fought for. That's what we have advocated for. Jobs where people don't have to have two and three jobs to take care of that family," Weaver said.

Neeley agrees, but says those jobs were made possible through incentives made at the state level.

"We have a ways to go. When we talk about $27,000 for the average household income, we have to think about people paying for things in this community like high water rates, high insurance, and all those things, but this administration has taken a raise higher than an average household income in this community," he said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you're still undecided, you can watch the full debate online right now.

