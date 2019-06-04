Mayor Weaver disagrees with EPA on whether Flint water is safe to drink

(6/4/2019) - EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler declared Flint's water safe to drink on Monday, but Mayor Karen Weaver doesn't share his assessment.

Weaver remains steadfast in her call for residents to continue using water filters and drinking bottled water, she said in a statement released on Tuesday.

She called Wheeler's statement "premature if you ask me." Weaver plans to consult physicians and scientists, who will consider water test results from a significant amount of time, before she declares the water safe to drink again.

Weaver said the city will not be pushed or coerced into declaring the municipal water supply safe to drink before officials are 100 percent comfortable doing so.

"This feels like another attempt to rush this water crisis into 'being fixed' or 'being solved,'" Weaver's statement says. "The reality is that this is a process. Not only is it a process, but it is the first of its kind."

She said EPA officials previously advised the city to promote use of bottled water and water filters while significant construction on the city's water system continues, including the ongoing water service line replacement project.

She called on the EPA to help pay for repairs to indoor plumbing and fixtures affected by lead-tainted water during the water crisis.

"Nobody wants to say that Flint water is safe to drink more than myself and the residents of Flint," Weaver said. "But before we say it, we want to be absolutely sure it is true. We are the ones who will have to live with the consequences of any more mistakes."