Mayor Weaver vetoes Flint city council's proposed budget

(6/11/19) - Mayor Karen Weaver has vetoed the Flint's 2020 budget proposal of $55 million.

The Mayor says she wants to continue to negotiate with council members and to make sure the city is fiscally independent from the state.

Council recently amended the budget, adding $1.7 million in funding for firefighter staffing.

Some council members we spoke with say they are not surprised by the veto, and hope to work with the Mayor to find a solution.

Council now has two weeks to override the mayor's veto.

