Mayor's resignation accepted, tensions are high at Pinconning special meeting

(09/30/19) - A special meeting to accept the resignation of a city's mayor took an emotional turn. But the tension wasn't directed at the man stepping down.

Instead Pinconning City Councilor Gerald Gibson shared frustrations with the city's administration and asked for support to request help from the state of Michigan.

"So my motion is to have a financial manager come in, immediately, and take over this city, and get us moving in the proper direction and forward in a positive manner," Gibson said.

Before Gibson made a motion to have a financial manager come in, he also mentioned reaching out to the Attorney General's office for an investigation.

Following his formal motion four city council members voted 'yes' while two voted 'no'.

After the meeting we asked Gibson if he'd already reached out to any state agency with his concerns and he said he had not.

Originally, only Mayor Jason Brazeau's resignation was on the agenda for the special meeting.

But after the majority of city council members decided they didn't think they'd be in violation of the Open Meetings Act for adding to the agenda, citing the notice wasn't posted on the front door, they moved into the discussion regarding ongoing tensions.

"We're so messed up and can't go forward because the administration wants to do their own thing without council's approval," Gibson said.

City Manager Dawn Hoder acknowledged the tension, but added she is doing the jobs of manager and treasurer, as well as being tasked with other job duties. She said city administration workers do their jobs to the best of their abilities, but does so with little direction from council members.

We asked Hoder what her next step would be after the council voted to ask for help from the state. "Once again Council did not give us clear direction as to what they expected from admin. I guess I will somewhat be acting independently because I definitely will be reaching out to the state to address those concerns," Hoder said.

The next regular meeting is planned for Oct. 21.