McDonald's offering free food for health care workers, first responders

(4/21/2020) - McDonald's restaurants across Mid-Michigan are offering free meals for health care workers and first responders for the next two weeks.

Beginning Wednesday, health care workers, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers can get a free Thank You Meal at the drive-thru or carryout through May 5.

No other purchase is necessary to get a free meal, but a valid identification is required. One meal per person is available every day.

Different options are available during breakfast and the rest of the day:

-- Breakfast An Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, hash browns and a beverage.

-- Lunch and dinner A Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish, small fries and a beverage.

Each McDonald's will include a special note with the free meals thanking health care workers and first responders for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and health care workers with Thank You Meals,” said Tony D’Anna, who owns eight McDonald’s restaurants in Bay, Ogemaw and Saginaw counties.

McDonald's has implemented 50 new safety measures to protect employees from coronavirus.