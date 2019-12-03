McDonald's worker accused of stealing credit card information at drive-thru

(12/3/2019) - Customers of a McDonald's in Buena Vista Township are urged to check their credit card statements after an employee was accused of stealing information.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department says an employee working in the drive-thru at the Holland Road location took photos of the front and back of customers' credit cards.

Investigators say the suspect used the photos to make illegal purchases online or using a smartphone.

McDonald's fired the employee and police say they are lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on felony charges. Buena Vista police say the thefts were not isolated and other victims may not realize they got targeted.

Police are asking customers of the McDonald's on Holland Road to practice good credit card safety and carefully review their account statements for any suspicious purchases.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of credit card theft from the McDonald's should contact the Buena Vista Township Police Department.

ABC12 will have more about this case in Tuesday evening's newscasts.