(11/24/19) -- McFall's Collision in Flint and The Barn in Fenton are teaming up to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Thanksgiving.

McFall's Collision is helping to sponsor the event, which is now in its 5th year.

The dinner will have all the turkey day fixings, as well as activities for the kids.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thanksgiving day at The Barn.

